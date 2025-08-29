Two dad and daughter duos from Hampshire have been named as JustGiving Awards finalists after climbing Kilimanjaro

A pair of dad and daughter duos have been named finalists in the Stronger Together category for this year’s JustGiving Awards, following their inspirational climb up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends Carl Shadrake, 41, and Jason Gould, 33, along with their respective daughters, Penelope, 10, and Avery, 15, completed the challenging ascent in February 2025, reaching Kilimanjaro’s 19,341-foot summit, (higher than Everest base camp) to raise money for The Colonel’s Fund.

The parenting pair are no strangers to endurance challenges, with Carl and Jason taking on a 700-mile unsupported canoe expedition down the Yukon River in June 2023. But this latest challenge brought a new set of tests with Jason taking on the climb with two prosthetic legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The climb raised over £13,500 for the Colonel Fund, which supported Carl and Jason post injuries and Carl’s family after his brother was killed in action in Afghanistan, by providing vital mental health support, stability, and a sense of community.

Carl, Jason, Avery and Penelope

Carl himself served in the British Army for 14 years, completing multiple tours of Iraq and Afghanistan. He was wounded in action twice in five years and has since channelled his recovery into helping others, and employs military veterans in his consultancy company.

He said: “Being nominated is a real honour. I don’t do these challenges for recognition, but if this shines a light on the incredible charities that have supported me since the loss of my brother and encourages others to support them too, then that’s a win to me.”

“There are so many fundraisers who deserve to be celebrated, but for me, the real heroes are my amazing daughter Penelope, and Jason's superstar - Avery, who were by my side throughout the climb. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group are among 20 people to be named JustGiving Awards finalists this year, after over 18,000 nominations were made by the general public. To be nominated, entrants had to have used JustGiving to raise money for a charity or personal cause over the last 12 months.

Carl, Jason, Avery and Penelope

The finalists were shortlisted by an internal judging panel from JustGiving for the five new categories. Alongside the Team: Stronger Together category, the others are: Kids: Rising Star, Endurance: Mind over Miles, Influencer: Social for Good and Community: Outstanding Commitment.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, said: “In 25 years, over £7 billion has been raised for good causes by millions of incredible fundraisers on JustGiving. The Awards is our way of shining a light on those remarkable individuals whose courage, compassion and commitment inspire us all.

“With thousands of remarkable nominees this year, narrowing them down to just 20 finalists was no easy task. Carl, Jason, Penelope, and Avery are a shining example of what’s possible when people come together with purpose. Their fundraising journey is nothing short of inspiring, and we’re incredibly proud to celebrate the impact they’ve made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the awards coincide with the fundraising platform’s 25th anniversary. Instead of being recognised with a traditional award ceremony, JustGiving is offering them an immersive experience that they’ll remember forever.

The winners will be chosen by the public, with voting closing on Sunday 31 August.

For more on the JustGiving Awards, and to vote for the winners, visit https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-vote

To find out more about Carl’s latest fundraising challenge or to support his efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ carl - shadrake -1730971902028?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=socpledgedesktop&utm_content= carl - shadrake -1730971902028&utm_campaign=post-pledge-desktop&utm_term=3p6awJQqn