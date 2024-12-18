Two-for-one Christmas offer on Raffle House Hampshire Dream Home draw

Current Hampshire home competition boosted to provide free entries to following draw, PLUS there’s the option to take cash instead of the house

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raffle House has added a Christmas bonus to its current Dream Home competition, with entrants to its £2.6 million Hampshire home draw getting free entries to the following house giveaway, which is set to launch in January.

The prize draw company will match every ticket bought for its detached Hampshire home competition with an entry to the draw that’s set to open next month, for a £2.5 million Grade-II listed Wiltshire manor that was once owned by Henry VIII.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While both homes are stunning countryside properties, the lucky winners also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of whichever property they win.

The countryside home features a large, eat-in kitchen

“We’re really excited about both of the Dream Homes covered by our bonus offer. They are properties that we believe anyone would be thrilled to live in,” said Benno Spencer, CEO of Raffle House. “Because we also cover all stamp duty costs and fees, the winner will be able to move in without spending a penny.

“However, we like to give our players choice and if it doesn’t happen to be their dream property at this moment in time, we’re equally happy to give them the cash equivalent so they’re able to buy their perfect property.

“There’s no need for winners who’d rather have cash in their pocket to worry about how to find an estate agent suitable for luxury properties or fret about covering running costs while they sell, or the potentially massive tax implications of doing so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hampshire property sits on an acre of prime countryside land in the highly desirable ceremonial county of Hampshire, offering picturesque views over the local fields.

The luxury property sits on an acre of prime countryside land

The luxury home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, three living rooms and even a separate two-bedroom annex – in total, it offers an enormous 5,300 square feet of living space.

The ground floor features a stunning country-style, eat-in kitchen and family room, a drawing room, a TV room, a study and even a boot room for storing the wellies after long walks around the tranquil grounds.

The first floor houses all of the main home’s bedrooms, as well as the majority of the bathrooms and a laundry room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The self-contained, two-bed annex has an open-plan kitchen and living room, along with a bedroom and bathroom. It is connected to the main house via a hallway, perfect for wintry evenings when the owner might want to welcome guests into the big house.

There’s a handy storage floor in the loft space on the second floor, as well as an outbuilding and shed separate from the house. The carefully manicured grounds feature a number of paved and raised decking areas, ideal for outside entertaining in the summer months.

The luxury home comes fully furnished, with more than £100,000 of modern and stylish decor included.

A portion of each entry will also go to charity. Unlike many other competitions, rather than choosing one charity to support with its Dream Home draws, Raffle House allows players to choose one of 14 charities to direct the charitable donation portion of their entry to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When buying entries for the draw, players can choose between Brain Tumour Research, Dogs for Autism, Dragonfly Cancer Trust, Felix Fund, Head Up, Infection Prevention Society, It Gets Better, Penny’s Ark, Phoenix Rehoming, Pipal Tree, Sense, Serve On, War Paws and When you Wish Upon a Star.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win the Hampshire home, as well as 15 chances to win the Wiltshire home. There’s also the option to enter for free via post. Entries close on December 31, and the winner will be drawn on January 10.