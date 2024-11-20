UKHarvest celebrates the first anniversary of The Coronation Food Project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To commemorate the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project, His Majesty King Charles III joined an incredibly well attended celebration this week. Sussex-based food waste charity, UKHarvest were part of the celebration as recipients of financial support through the Coronation Food Project.

Thanks to the generous donation received through the Coronation Food Project last year, UKHarvest operates ‘Grub Club’, an in-school food hub campaign that donates 40 households' worth of food to 10 local schools, fortnightly.

Andrew Meredith, Marketing Manager at UKHarvest was accompanied by Funtington Primary School teacher Kerry Hill and a group of parent volunteers to join King Charles on November 14.

Many organisations across the country involved in food production and distribution as well as charities and not for profits also attended, all hoping to help bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK.

King Charles meeting with organisations involved in the Coronation Food Project

Yvonne Thomson, CEO at UKHarvest has said: “Being part of the Coronation Food Project is not only a privilege but is an incredibly proactive and productive way to engage with the vital work needed to reduce food waste in the UK. The Coronation Food Project’s support allows UKHarvest to operate ‘Grub Club’, an impactful project that allows our organisation to use the food we have rescued across the food chain to give to households in need within our community.

"The project engages with young people to help support their education across the curriculum, raising the awareness of the growing problem of food waste, and the ongoing need to support those experiencing food insecurity. Thank you so much to the Coronation Food Project’s ongoing support.”

Nikki Jeffery, Executive Director of King Charles III Charitable Fund said: “It has been fantastic to see how Grub Clubs have galvanised action from committed members of the school community, including teachers, parents and pupils, to help nutritious surplus food reach families in need.

"The Clubs are also inspiring learning for primary school children about where our food comes from, nutrition and food waste, helping to empower the next generation to rethink and reshape our food system for lasting, positive change. “

King Charles meeting with students involved with the Coronation Food Project

UKHarvest are also privileged to receive patronage from Her Majesty the Queen. To find out more about UKHarvest and the food waste prevention projects being run across the South, visit www.ukharvest.org.uk.