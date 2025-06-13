UKHarvest launch DARE programme thanks to Defra Funding

UKHarvest, a leading food waste and food education charity, based in Chichester, West Sussex, are delighted to announce that their bid for funding through the Government’s Plan for Change, delivered via the “Tackling Food Surplus at the Farm Gate” scheme has been successful. UKHarvest have worked closely with local growers and farmers for nearly 10 years, and through this extensive financial support, granted by DEFRA, are now able to extend their operations to collect large amounts of edible surplus food before it enters the food cycle; at the farm.

Through food education and community support, UKHarvest’s operations centre around reducing food waste and increasing food security across all communities. By creating access to fresh, nutritious food, the DARE Project will enable UKHarvest to rescue more food to redistribute to households in need.

An estimated 330 million tonnes of food is wasted each year before it leaves the farm. This can be due to a range of reasons, from food failing to meet the required retail specification of the distributors, through to the removal of produce to allow remaining crops to thrive. However, all this waste has one thing in common. It can still be used, it is still nutritious, and there is no need to waste it.

This innovative operation, titled The DARE Project, will rescue healthy, edible, surplus food.

South of England has a rich heritage of farming. Working with UKHarvest will rescue edible food and save farmers money and time.

Disrupting the current food systems.

Avoiding unnecessary food waste.

Redistributed through our Community Food Hubs, Grubs Clubs and other partner organisations.

Eat healthy and nutritious food.

Large scale farming is expensive. Thanks to funding from Defra, UKHarvest can remove some of the financial and environmental concerns

Expanding their work with the farmers and growers across West Sussex and the South of England will ensure that UKHarvest will be able to collect the large tonnage of food, free of charge to the grower, that would otherwise go to waste. Waste does not simply refer to the food being wasted but also refers to money being wasted by the growers to dispose of the usable product. This scheme will save food, time and money across the collection and redistribution process.

UKHarvest’s CEO and Founder, Yvonne Thomson has been anticipating this level of food cycle intervention for some time, sharing that ‘UKHarvest are passionate about rescuing as much healthy surplus food as possible and making it accessible to communities in need. The receipt of funding given by Defra, will increase our ability to feed more people delicious food that would have otherwise been wasted. This is a game changer for UKHarvest and we are truly grateful for this opportunity.’

All our operations center around reducing food waste and increasing food security across our communities, through food education and creating access to fresh, nutritious food. The DARE Project will enable us to do this. Find out more on their website https://www.ukharvest.org.uk/events-and-news/news/ukharvest-launch-dare-thanks-to- defra -funding.

Waste Minister Mary Creagh said ‘This Government’s Plan for Change is acting on food poverty and tackling Britain’s throwaway culture, ensuring more good food ends up on plates and not in bins.’

Please get in contact with UKHarvest if you would like to find out more about partnering with the food waste charity through food donation, or financial support [email protected].