UKHarvest redistribute 1.51m meals worth of rescued food, announced in recent annual review

Released this week, UKHarvest have announced through their Annual Review that a staggering 1.51m meals worth of surplus edible food has been rescued and redistributed to communities in need in the last financial year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the charity’s continued dedication to reducing food waste, their food rescue operations are disrupting the existing food system by preventing hundreds of tonnes of food from being thrown away and ensuring that it reaches people in need and those conscious of the growing environmental problem of food waste.

The rescued food has been redistributed through UKHarvest’s key community operations, Community Food Hubs in West Sussex, Grub Clubs in and around Chichester and Nourish Hub, a community focused food cafe in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Swann, Head of Programmes has shared that 'Accessing fresh healthy food continues to be a growing problem in our community. We are thrilled that we've been able to rescue enough food to secure 1.51m meals, but need to keep working with food growers, producers, distributors and policy makers to find strategies to reduce the amount of edible surplus food being wasted. We are grateful to all our partners for their support that enables us to increase the delivery of our programmes, including our Community Food Hubs and look forward to working with more organisations, charities and communities to ensure that the rescued food reaches those in need, and those conscious of preventing good food from going to waste.'

16 Community Food Hubs operate across West Sussex, redistributing surplus edible food to those that need it most.

This year has seen some impactful, and innovative projects launch into communities from creating a brand new in-school programme, Grub Club; supporting students and their communities thanks to funding from King Charles III Charitable Fund to increasing our number of Community Food Hubs, as well as their reach stretching across the county from Southwick to Burgess Hill thanks to West Sussex Recycles and Thakeham, Hyde Charitable Trust and Clarion Futures.

It has been an incredible year! To read the full review, please visit https://www.ukharvest.org.uk/events-and-news/news/annual-review-2024-25.