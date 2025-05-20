Ukrainian tradition brings colour and culture to Fareham and Gosport

Fareham and Gosport families marked a special day in the Ukrainian calendar, bringing a splash of colour and culture to the towns with celebratory walks and a visit to the Mayor.

Vyshyvanka Day, celebrated by Ukrainians around the world every year on the third Thursday in May, was marked with an event hosted by Community First on May 13 in Fareham and May 15 in Gosport.

Vyshyvanka day honours the traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt known as the “Vyshyvanka” – a symbol of heritage and identity. Often designed with striking floral or geometric patterns, each shirt tells a story of the region and history of the person wearing it.

Locals may have spotted members of Community First’s Ukrainian Hub proudly walking through Fareham and Gosport in their embroidered shirts. Gosport walkers ended their route with a welcome from the Mayor, Cllr Kirsten Bradley.

Meeting Gosport Mayor, Cllr Kirsten Bradley

The events were a chance for Ukrainians living in the area – many of whom have had to leave their homes due to the ongoing conflict – to celebrate their culture and share it with the wider community.

The Ukrainian Hub is a free service run by Community First, offering vital support to Ukrainians in the area. The team helps people settle into local life – whether it’s finding housing, getting NHS care, applying for benefits, or registering with schools.

Larysa Minihane, Ukrainian Hub Coordinator, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to honour a Ukrainian tradition with so many families who have had to rebuild their lives here.

“It’s a day to celebrate unity, identity, and resilience – and it’s also about sharing joy. Seeing people in Fareham and Gosport smile, and ask about our Vyshyvankas was really touching. It shows that culture can bring people together, no matter where they’re from.”

Walkers wearing traditional Vyshyvankas

The Ukrainian Hub holds weekly drop-in sessions every Thursday from 12:30pm to 2:30pm at the Community First offices in Martin Snape House, 96 Pavilion Way, Gosport, PO12 1FG.

For more information see www.cfirst.org.uk