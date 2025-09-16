Ukulele players carry on singing in the rain
The Portchester-based group performed for 45 minutes at Flo's Market in the village precinct.
With heavy rain forecast, market organiser Helen Ruff had thoughtfully provided a gazebo to shelter entertainers.
But although it provided adequate cover for soloist Duncan Johnstone and duos Cadance and Tesoro, so many members of 'The Wallies' turned up that they couldn't all squeeze under the canvas erected outside the Portcullis ale house.
Undeterred, the remainder played out in the open as the rain pelted down.
Friends and relatives held up brollies to provided some cover and one enterprising group member, Helen Moore, played 'blind' with her ukulele tucked inside her rain poncho.
Ukes of Wallington leader Dave Morris praised members for defying the weather and enthusiastically completing the set, which fittingly included a rendition of Singing in the Rain.
The group, who collected donations for their chosen charity The Rowans Hospice during the gig, regularly play at residential homes, clubs and schools.
They meet on Tuesday evenings at the Portchester Sailing Club.
Flo's Market, which showcases local crafts people and traders, is held once a month in Portchester Precinct.