University of Portsmouth and Hampshire Constabulary celebrate long-standing partnership

The University of Portsmouth and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary renew decade-long partnership to further support serving police officers, police staff and new recruits.

The re-signing of a commitment to the innovative Forensic Innovation Centre (FIC), a collaboration between the University of Portsmouth and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, has been marked this week.

The partnership, which is unique in its approach, co-locates operational policing forensic units in an academic setting, supporting education and training for aspiring and serving police officers, police staff and trainees.

The FIC enables students, academics and practitioners to connect through research and innovation activities, including collaborative projects driven by policing demand and strategic direction. Collaborators also work together to co-create research projects that provide evidence to support police policy and planning, whilst further supporting funding opportunities through national and international research councils.

The re-signing ceremony, attended by Professor Graham Galbraith, University of Portsmouth Vice Chancellor and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary (HIOWC) Chief Constable Scott Chilton, is critical to keeping the University’s criminology, criminal justice and related programmes connected to a key employer whilst providing HIOWC access to a future workforce of high-performing students. Professor Paul Smith, from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, said: “We are very proud of the achievements of the Forensic Innovation Centre. For over ten years we have worked in partnership with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and have seen over 200 students go through the internship, placements and ride-along schemes. Many of these students have gone on to successful careers as police officers, police staff and associated careers.

“We have also collaborated on many research projects, each one supporting our academic and student researchers, working with key stakeholders within the constabulary to provide the evidence base to improve policing for the communities of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

“The School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, our Faculty and University are absolutely delighted that this will continue through our commitment to another ten years of working together.”

Chief Constable Scott Chilton commented: “This partnership has shown its value time and time again, and we will build on these strong foundations.

“The strength of the relationship is that it delivers against our core mission of bringing offenders to justice, whilst bringing mutual benefit to both organisations in terms of sharing learning, skills, innovation and another way for great people to experience and join policing.”

Over the past decade, the Forensic Innovation Centre has celebrated a number of key achievements which include how the creation of a 3D-printed skull helped convict a murderer.

The university's team used data from CT scans to create a detailed digital model, which was then 3D printed to help visualise the victim's injuries. This cutting-edge evidence, presented in court, was crucial in securing the conviction of five men. This further emphasises the importance of partnerships that blend academic expertise with industry professionals.

The renewal of the partnership will continue the integration of practical forensic work with research and education, enabling students to effectively apply their learning to their careers in policing with the support of the University of Portsmouth’s Police Education Team (PET) who work collaboratively to design, develop and deliver education programmes.