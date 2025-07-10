University staff member launches fundraiser to help students struggling to make ends meet

A dedicated staff member at the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union is set to complete a 50k walking challenge to launch a student pantry

After years of dedicated service at the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union, Cherelyn Sowton, Interim Deputy Chief Executive of Central Services and Business, is preparing to take on an inspiring, physical challenge to support students facing financial difficulties.

Having personally witnessed the pressures students face, she identified a need for urgent action.

“I see many students working long hours just to afford food and essentials, and some even skipping meals”, said Cherelyn.

Motivated by this, Cherelyn is set to take on a 50k walk across the North Downs - a range of chalk hills in south east England stretching from Farnham in Surrey to the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent, to raise funds to launch a student pantry supporting those facing financial hardship.

“This isn’t just about food. It’s about giving students the breathing space to focus on their studies without having to choose between heating, eating, or learning.

“I consider this community like family, and I want to do all I can to help students who are struggling. Just one day of my life can make a real difference."

The pantry will operate as a paid scheme, with a cost of around £5 per visit and a limit of one visit per week. It will be easily accessible via card entry using a current student ID card.

For the set fee, students will be able to access a significantly higher value in food and essential items than they would typically get for the same amount elsewhere - ensuring they get more for their money. This model has been designed to reduce stigma by allowing students to feel they are purchasing a service rather than receiving charity.

Highlighting existing support already on offer, such as the Participation Fund, food and hardship vouchers, and the Gender Identity Fund, she explained that if ongoing need is identified, further support options will be identified and explored further.

Cherelyn, who is also undertaking this challenge to improve her health, has already exceeded her initial fundraising goal of £400 and hopes to raise additional funds to bring this long-awaited plan to life.

“Five years ago, after losing my children’s father in a motorbike accident, I made some big changes - I gave up smoking and lost three stone, inspired by my children. I’d hoped to take on the Three Peaks Challenge for my 60th birthday, but it didn’t quite come together. It’s still on my list.

“In the meantime, I’m training for this 50k solo walk - I recently completed 14 miles in a day in preparation.

“I’m doing this because I care deeply about our students and want to make a real difference. I’m covering all the costs myself, and every penny raised will go directly to the pantry.”

For further information or to donate, please visit Cherelyn’s Just Giving Page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chezzas-50k-walk-across-the-north-downs