Up to £2.3 million funding boost for students in Portsmouth as Labour invests in college buildings

Further Education (FE) colleges across Portsmouth are receiving a cash injection of £2.3 million as part of Labour’s Plan for Change

Colleges are being given the power to spend their funding pot as needed, boosting the local economy

This is part of a £302 million funding boost across England, breaking down barriers to opportunity

Labour has announced a huge investment of £302 million to repair leaky roofs, broken windows and dilapidated buildings in colleges across the country.

As part of this scheme, Portsmouth will receive a £2.3 million funding boost, reflecting the government’s priority to train the next generation of skilled workers and grow the economy.

Stephen Morgan MP

This funding is the first capital investment for FE colleges in two years, and will bolster the Labour government’s mission to break down the barriers to opportunity.

This announcement comes as 14 years of decline under the Conservatives has left many further education college buildings in disrepair.

Not only will the welcome cash injection fix crumbling buildings, it will also enable colleges to attract and retain learners, boosting the local economy and inspiring the workforce of the future.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I am delighted that Portsmouth will benefit from this huge new investment in our colleges as part of Labour’s Plan for Change.

“This funding is crucial for learners to access the skills training they need, fixing the disrepair many colleges face after 14 years of Tory neglect.

“This is evidence that Labour in government delivers, with this funding boost set to deliver economic growth and break down the barriers to opportunity for people across Portsmouth.”

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said: “FE colleges are vital to our mission to grow the economy under our Plan for Change. They are at the heart of training the next generation of skilled workers who will drive forward our Plan for Change.

“But the FE college estate we inherited is in need of repairs to extend the life of college buildings. “This funding addresses these issues, allowing colleges to focus on what they do best: breaking down barriers to opportunity by teaching the next generation in buildings fit for purpose.”

The Labour government has consistently put skills at the front of its agenda, including by bringing English and Maths requirements in line with other qualifications to unlock up to 10,000 more apprenticeships for young people.