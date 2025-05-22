Urgent treatment centres have been praised for helping a nine-year-old with a broken wrist - with people being urged to use them for illnesses and injuries instead of A&E.

From broken bones to minor infections, knowing where to go can help you get the right care, fast. And every week hundreds of people in Portsmouth, Gosport and Petersfield receive urgent care at their local Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs) designed to treat illnesses and injuries that require urgent attention but are not serious enough for an emergency department.

That’s exactly what happened when 9-year-old Dylan fell from the monkey bars at a local playground. His mum, Kate, knew it wasn’t an emergency, but he clearly needed to be seen quickly. She took him straight to St Mary’s UTC in Portsmouth, where he was triaged, x-rayed and diagnosed with a broken wrist, all within two hours of the injury.

“The staff at the UTC were excellent,” said Kate. “Dylan was treated and made more comfortable and we were home in time for dinner. The UTC also arranged a follow-up appointment at the Fracture Clinic at Queen Alexandra Hospital the following week. It really helps to know where to go to get the right care when you need it.”

Urgent Treatment Centres offer walk-in services during daytime hours and are open to anyone who needs to be seen quickly by a healthcare professional.

You can visit UTCs at:

St Mary’s Health Campus, Portsmouth

Gosport War Memorial Hospital

Petersfield Hospital

While appointments are not usually necessary, calling NHS 111 before attending can help reduce wait times and ensure you’re directed to the most appropriate service.

What can a UTC help with?

UTCs are staffed by experienced clinicians and equipped to treat a range of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions, including:

Minor fractures and sprains

Cuts, bruises and wounds

Stomach pain or digestive issues

Skin infections and rashes

High temperatures (fevers) in both children and adults

Ruth Jackson, Clinical Lead at Gosport UTC, explained: “Urgent Treatment Centres are an essential part of the NHS. They relieve pressure on emergency departments and ensure patients with urgent needs are seen promptly and appropriately. Whether it’s a child’s injury, or sudden symptoms that can’t wait for a GP, such as ear, nose or throat infections or abdominal pain, UTCs are here to help.”

Following a visit to a UTC details of the treatment will be shared with your GP.

For ongoing or non-urgent concerns, the GP remains the first point of contact and can refer people to other services if needed.

Pharmacies can help with minor illnesses

Your local pharmacy is also a great source of expert help for minor conditions. Many now offer medication without a GP prescription for seven common illnesses including sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bites, impetigo (a bacterial skin infection), shingles, uncomplicated urinary tract infections (in women).

Many pharmacies will remain open over the bank holiday weekend. You can find a list of pharmacies online.