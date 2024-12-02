Utilita Energy to bring festive cheer to the Gosport Discovery Centre this Saturday

Donations at Santa’s Grotto set to benefit Acts of Kindness Community Solent this weekend

Families are invited to swing by the Gosport Discovery Centre this Saturday (7 December) between 11:30 and 3pm for a fun and free festive experience.

Visiting children will be given a gift completely free of charge and can take a selfie with Santa – thanks to the UK’s leading Smart PAYG energy supplier, Utilita.

In the spirit of giving, Utilita is asking every family to bring a non-perishable food item with them if they can, which will be donated to the Acts of Kindness Community Solent.

Gifts are aimed at young children up to the age of 10, but anyone is welcome to meet and take a photo with Santa Claus. There will be one gift per child, free of charge, while stocks last.

Conor Payne, Manager at the Gosport Hub, will be welcoming families and children to the Gosport Discovery Centre on Saturday, 7 December. He today said: “We’re excited in the countdown to Christmas to have a very special visitor joining us to help spread some festive joy.

“As well as giving youngsters the opportunity to take selfies with Santa Claus and receive a free gift, their grown-ups can also benefit from free and simple energy advice to help make their energy spend go further this winter. So why not swing by the Discovery Centre this Saturday for a cuppa and some festive cheer?”

Utilita’s high street hubs make it super simple to manage your energy – no phone lines or online dashboards, just a friendly face to speak to. Whether you’re looking for account support, help to manage your spend or energy-saving advice, Utilita’s Energy Experts are on hand to help.