VE Day celebration brings community together at Havant Bus Station

The event honoured Victory in Europe Day, which commemorates the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945. Staff dressed in vintage 1940s clothing to capture the spirit of the era, creating a nostalgic and welcoming atmosphere for all.

With activities for the whole family — including face painting and a generous supply of sweets — the event highlighted the strong sense of community that Stagecoach South proudly supports. The celebration was organised and run by two father-and-daughter bus driver duos, Thomas and Frances Raistrick, who went above and beyond to plan the event, collect donations, and distribute treats to attending families.

Stagecoach South is proud to champion employee-led community initiatives, which reflect the company's commitment to honouring the past and supporting the present.

Colin Ashcroft, Operations Manager for Stagecoach South, said:

"VE Day is a reminder of the courage and sacrifice shown by previous generations, and it’s incredibly moving to see our team take the initiative to bring the community together in that spirit. Thomas and Frances did a fantastic job organising the event — it was a real celebration of unity, remembrance, and pride."

