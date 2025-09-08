Victory Quay: A new coastal community begins to take shape

VIVID has appointed PMC Construction as the Principal Contractor, and work is now underway to prepare the site at Victory Quay — laying the foundations for a vibrant new community on Portsmouth’s northern waterfront.

Once this essential groundwork is complete, construction of the first phase of new homes can begin — bringing 183 much-needed homes to the area (once complete will bring 835 new homes, a mix of private and affordable tenures including shared ownership, sales and social rent).

This marks a major step forward in creating a welcoming new gateway community and neighbourhood for Portsmouth, opening doors for more people to find a place they can truly call home.

Victory Quay is more than a housing project — it’s a vision for inclusive, sustainable living. In partnership with Portsmouth City Council and Homes England, VIVID is breathing new life into a long-unused brownfield site at Tipner East, creating a neighbourhood designed around people, connection, and opportunity.

Victory Quay, Portsmouth

PMC Construction brings valuable expertise and a collaborative approach to the project, helping turn this exciting vision into reality—starting with the essential groundwork and site preparation. As a local company, they’ll be working with many local subcontractors and tradespeople, and they’ve already shown their support for future talent by hosting a skills workshop for aspiring apprentices.

This first phase includes:

183 new homes

Completing the new sea wall flood defences to help keep the site safe and protect the future community for years to come

Raising and preparing the land to make sure it’s safe and ready for building

Putting in essential services like water, electricity, and roads to connect the new homes

Creating a scenic coastal path for everyone to enjoy the waterfront

Steve Cripps, Managing Director, PMC Construction, said: “Victory Quay will be the new gateway to the city. This development is a real statement by VIVID and we’re proud to be involved. It will breathe new life into land that’s been unused for many years, creating a vibrant new residential area. Offering much-needed housing, as well as employment and training opportunities for local people and suppliers.”

Next steps

With works now underway, PMC Construction will continue site preparation through the autumn. Construction will continue to take into consideration seasonal environmental needs and those of the birds and animals who make Victory Quay their home, especially during the winter months. The first homes are expected to be ready for our customers in late 2026.