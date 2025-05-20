Victory Quay, Portsmouth resumes construction with environmental focus

By Sam Sinclair
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 12:36 BST
VIVID is pleased to announce that sea wall infrastructure construction work at Victory Quay, Portsmouth has resumed, following a planned pause over the winter months. This pause was for the sole purpose of protecting the local bird population, including Brent Geese, Redshank, Oystercatcher, and Lapwing, who call the Solent coast home over winter.

At the heart of the plans for Victory Quay is a promise to care for the natural environment, wildlife, and ecology every step of the way. The development has been carefully designed to minimise impact on local biodiversity and enhance opportunities for wildlife to thrive. A natural ecosystem rhythm has been established over many years at Victory Quay, and by scheduling construction to reduce disruption, it will ensure this balance remains intact.

Most Popular

As the season begins to change, we look forward to seeing the return of the birds and species who call it home. The much loved and well-known swans have had their nest space sensitively moved to a protected area in preparation to hopefully welcome new cygnets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tristan Samuels, Group Development & New Business Director of VIVID, said: “Protecting and enhancing local wildlife and minimising impact on the existing biodiversity is at the heart of our Victory Quay development. Our plans ensure that construction is considerate of all residents – human and animal. Once completed, Victory Quay will be a welcoming home for the people of Portsmouth and the diverse wildlife of the Solent coast.”

View from Victory Quay, VIVIDplaceholder image
View from Victory Quay, VIVID

Victory Quay is set to become a vibrant new waterfront community, bringing much-needed high-quality homes, green spaces, and commercial, social, and recreational facilities to the gateway of Portsmouth. The development is a partnership between VIVID, Portsmouth City Council, and Homes England, and aims to transform the unused, unloved brownfield site at Tipner East into a thriving community with 835 new homes.

Related topics:PortsmouthPortsmouth City Council
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice