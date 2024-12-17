Vistry funds festive refreshments at charity Christmas event at Boorley Green

Mince pies and non-alcoholic mulled wine were served at a fundraising Christmas event in Boorley Green thanks to Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder.

The company’s Southern region, which is building new homes at Boorley Park under its Linden Homes brand, donated £200 to the event held at Boorley Green Community Centre on Sunday (15 December) to raise money for Hedge End Food Centre, which is run by Kings Community Church.

The Christmas event began in 2019 as a carol singing group headed by resident Thomas Lunn to introduce a sense of community to the new neighbourhood and has since evolved into an annual event. This year, for the first time, it took place in Boorley Green’s new community centre.

Residents and visitors alike enjoyed live music from a local school choir and piano accompaniment, a visit from Father Christmas, a craft table for the children to enjoy, and a raffle featuring prizes such as hampers, gym memberships, and treatments at a local spa.

A festive singalong headed by Thomas Lunn.

Thanking Vistry for its donation, Food Centre manager Alasdair Duncan said: “All funds raised from this event are to be forwarded to The Food Centre which provides food free of charge to the community in Boorley Green/Park, Hedge End, Botley and the surrounding areas twice weekly at present.

“Unfortunately, demand has soared in the past year due primarily to the cost-of-living crisis, with us now serving at each session up to 20 families per time equating to 60 people. This is costing us a great deal more money than originally set out, so we are exploring several different areas to enable us to raise more funds such as this Christmas event. Together with the food we offer we do try to provide a completely holistic approach to food provision with financial, energy and job-related advice given to our customers too.”

Admission to the Christmas event was free, with funds raised from the raffle and sale of the refreshments provided by Vistry. In total, the event has surpassed other years, raising over £500.

Melanie Richards, sales and marketing director at Vistry Southern, said: “I’m so pleased we could help cover the cost of the refreshments at the Boorley Green Christmas event to allow the wonderful organisers and staff from the Food Centre to focus on fundraising.

Father Christmas finishing off the last hot chocolate riding the Hedge End Rotary sleigh!

“We’re glad to hear everyone had a fantastic afternoon and got into the festive spirit. It’s always heartwarming to see communities in our developments form and grow and I really hope this continues to be a Christmas tradition that everyone looks forward to each year.”

For more information about Hedge End Food Centre, visit kingscommunitychurch.co.uk.

Details about Vistry’s new homes at Boorley Park are available at lindenhomes.co.uk.