‘Vital that we attract space jobs of the future to Portsmouth’ says Stephen Morgan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has said it is vital that the jobs of the future in space and satellite technology come to Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Morgan made the comments during his most recent visit to the Airbus facility in Portsmouth where he raised the concerns of constituents following recent news of planned voluntary redundancies at the site.

Following a recent meeting with union representatives, the city MP met with Airbus officials to seek assurances over the long-term future of the site and discuss what action needs to be taken to protect jobs, and ensure future jobs in satellite technology and innovation come to Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airbus Portsmouth plays a crucial role in the development of high-tech military, civil communications, navigation and Earth observation satellites, reinforcing the UK’s position as a global leader in satellite technology.

Stephen Morgan

Mr Morgan has a long track record of campaigning to bring more investment to Portsmouth. The city MP previously visited the Airbus facility with the Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker where he called for investment to bring high-skilled, well-paid jobs to Portsmouth.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“Portsmouth is a hidden gem of high-tech space activity with our city playing an absolutely vital role in supporting our national security and sovereignty.

“I wanted to visit Airbus again to discuss with the workforce what can be done to not only protect jobs at the site, but ensure that the jobs of the future in satellite technology and innovation come here to Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Morgan

“This Labour government is committed to tackling the problems of the past which have held back the UK defence sector including inefficient spending, skills shortages, and a lack of focus on exports and long-term partnerships.

“I will continue doing everything in my power to bring investment to our city and ensure Portsmouth’s role in the UK space sector and in supporting our nation’s security continues to grow.”

The Government is delivering for defence by increasing defence spending.

The Budget increased defence spending by £2.9 billion for next year and the Government has committed to setting out a path to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence in the spring.

UK based defence firms will be prioritised for government investment under the new Defence Industrial Strategy that will drive economic growth, boost British jobs, and strengthen national security.