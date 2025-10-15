VIVID hosts live fire training exercise to support Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

Last week, VIVID welcomed Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (HIWFRS) to one of their tall tower buildings for a hands-on training exercise designed to help crews gain valuable experience in tackling high-rise fires.

The event brought together around 40 fire service personnel, including senior command officers and frontline firefighters, supported by four fire engines, an aerial ladder platform (ALP), and several support vehicles. Over the course of four hours, crews worked through a realistic mock scenario involving a fire in the building.

To make the exercise as true-to-life as possible, each flat was marked with scenario cards indicating potential challenges—such as customers with disabilities—giving crews a chance to think on their feet. A temporary evacuation control hub was set up in the garden area, staffed by eight team members who coordinated the response and kept communication flowing throughout.

Members of VIVID’s Building and Fire Safety Team also took part in the role play, helping guide the fire service through the scenario and sharing key information.

Tom Robinson, Executive Director of Assets and Sustainability, VIVID said: “We’re proud to support Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service and continue working together on future training exercises. Building strong partnerships like this helps move towards a safer environment for our customers—and that’s something we’re fully committed to.”

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service, Watch Manager, Sally Gould said, “My senior team are really happy with the opportunity, exercises like this are incredibly valuable—they give us the chance to put our policies and procedures into practice in a realistic setting, which is something we don’t often get to do.

"We’ve all learnt so much from being on-site and working through the scenario, and it’s helped build confidence across the team. It’s also been a great way to strengthen our working relationship with VIVID, and we’re really grateful for the time, expertise and support.”