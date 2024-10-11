VIVID welcomes new apprentices
The pathway is designed to provide our apprentices with practical skills and real-world experience in the social housing sector. It will begin with a business administration apprenticeship, where they’ll have access to comprehensive training, mentorship, and development opportunities. Once they’ve completed that apprenticeship, they’ll progress to a housing-focused apprenticeship. This next step offers the opportunity to gain an industry-recognised qualification in specialised fields such as neighbourhoods, income, or tenancy and leasehold management.
By investing in apprenticeships, we’re addressing the immediate need for skilled workers and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the housing sector. Our apprentices will play a crucial role in helping us and the sector meet the growing demand for affordable housing and excellent customer service.
Duncan Short, Group Resources Director at VIVID, commented: “We believe in empowering local people and shaping the future workforce of the housing sector. As a large employer in Hampshire, we are proud to offer this new apprenticeship programme to help individuals kickstart their careers in housing. I’m excited to see how our apprentices will thrive at VIVID and beyond.”
Olivia Osborn, one of our new apprentices, said: “I’m very excited to be able to join VIVID, and I’m looking forward to learning new things and progressing in my career. I think this is a great opportunity for a young person like me.”
