Voi encourages customers to take up online ‘Ride Safe’ training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

E-scooter and e-bike operator, Voi, is encouraging e-scooter and e-bike riders to take its online safety training - with the next ones taking place on Tuesday 23 July 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free riding skills webinars are running throughout 2024 to help people use e-scooters and e-bikes safely - and anyone completing one of them will get 30 minutes of free riding credits.

The next live webinars take place on Tuesday 23 July, from 12-1 and from 1.15-2.15pm, and can be booked via eventbrite.co.uk here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered by Voi’s road safety partner TTC Group, the “Ride Safe” webinars complement Voi’s online Ride Safe Academy safety training.

A woman on a Voi e-scooter in Portsmouth

The hour-long webinars will cover key aspects of safely riding a Voi e-scooter or e-bike, from how to start a ride, traffic rules, road riding etiquette, and how to park without causing an obstruction for pedestrians.

Cllr Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council said:

"I'm pleased to see more opportunities for people in Portsmouth to learn how ride the regulated coral Voi rental e-scooters and e-bikes we have available in the city properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When they're used correctly, they're a great way to travel around in an affordable and sustainable way, and can contribute to easing the pressures our city faces on parking, congestion and air quality. These webinars will help people understand how to use them in safer ways."

James Bolton, General Manager, Voi UK, said:

“By offering a free and accessible way to learn about e-scooter safety and traffic rules, we are empowering our riders to make safer choices and contribute to safer streets for everyone.

“With RideSafe Academy and our new webinars, we aim to set a new standard for the micromobility industry, emphasising the importance of education in creating a more responsible and sustainable urban future.

“I hope it gives even more people the confidence to use an e-scooter as a great way to get around without causing congestion or pollution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Elstone, Vulnerable Road User Training Programme Manager at TTC, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Voi again this year to deliver Ride Safe webinars. These monthly one-hour webinars are designed to give an overview of how to get started and what to expect on your first Voi ride.”

“In 2023 we delivered over 35 Ride Safe events and webinars, reaching more than 1,100 Voi users.”

Voi closely monitors its operations and irresponsible or unsafe use is enforced with user bans. Incidents of bad riding practices are well managed and just 0.02% of total Voi account holders (UK-wide) have been blocked.

Unsafe riding or inappropriate use of Voi e-scooters can be reported to report.voi.com or by emailing [email protected].

Visit the RideSafe Academy at ridesafe.voi.com