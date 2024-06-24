Voi to vote on 4 July in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are being offered free e-scooter or e-bike rides to get to and from their polling station to vote in the General Election on 4 July.

Voi, which operates e-scooters in 13 towns and cities across the UK, along with e-bikes in some of them, is giving people 2 x 15-minute rides for free just to use on the day of the General Election.

In the run up to election day, the company has been urging riders to ask parliamentary candidates to prioritise scooting and biking - by posing questions to candidates at hustings or on the doorstep.

Now the company is making it easier for voters to go to the polling station to vote for their chosen candidate.

A man and woman with Voi scooters on Westminster Bridge

Jim Hubbard, senior policy manager at Voi UK, said: “We want the next Government to ensure the future of sustainable transport – including e-scooters and e-bikes. E-scooter trials have enabled millions to use this safe form of transport, however, because we haven’t progressed beyond the trials, millions of others are prevented from using this reliable mode to get around.

“Trials are only available to a small number of towns and cities in the UK and then within those locations, neither Voi nor the local authorities have the power to extend the boundaries of the trial so e-scooters can cover more neighbourhoods.

“We need the next Government to bring in legislation which will make trials permanent and allow all towns and cities across the country to set up a shared e-scooter service so more people can benefit from alternative modes often used in combination with public transport.

“People sitting in Whitehall shouldn’t determine where scooters can be ridden or how many are needed to serve local communities. Following the election, we will be asking the next Government to empower towns and cities to determine for themselves how to encourage walking, cycling and scooting.

“To help people to go to vote for politicians who prioritise sustainable transport, we’re giving away free rides. Remember to take a photo ID with you before you set off.”

To benefit from a free ride, use the code VOITOVOTE on Thursday 4 July. It is only valid on election day.

Voi currently operates in Cambridge, Cheltenham, Corby, Gloucester, Kettering, Liverpool, London, Northampton, Oxford, Portsmouth, Rushden & Higham Ferrers, Southampton, and Wellingborough.