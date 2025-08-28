Volunteering scheme gives Havant residents a fresh start

A Leigh Park volunteering scheme is celebrating the success of 12 locals who have completed a transformative programme designed to improve wellbeing, rebuild confidence, and develop essential life skills.

Positive Pathways, run by Community First, is a scheme for Havant Borough residents aged 18+. The 24-week programme provides practical and emotional support for people facing challenges such as poor physical or mental health, substance misuse, learning difficulties, long-term unemployment, or involvement with crime – either as victims or offenders.

Through a mix of team volunteering, mentoring, training, workshops, and social activities, participants set personal goals and work towards a more positive future. Weekly life-skills and wellbeing sessions are complemented by two to three community activities each week, including healthy cookery, gardening, painting and decorating, conservation projects, and friendly drop-ins at Leigh Park Community Centre. Many of these activities take place in partnership with local schools, care homes, businesses, and other community organisations, giving participants the chance to make a visible difference in their community.

The scheme recently celebrated the achievements of its latest 12 graduates, all of whom have overcome significant personal barriers to complete the programme.

Graduates from Community First's Positive Pathways.

Tim Houghton, Chief Executive Office of Community First, said: “We are incredibly proud of this group. They have grown in confidence, gained valuable work experience, and are now on the way to living fuller, healthier lives.

“For many, it’s the first time they’ve felt hopeful about the future in years and that’s what Positive Pathways is all about – helping people to rediscover purpose and believe in themselves again.”

Positive Pathways is now entering its second year of five years’ funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Participants can be referred by job centres, GPs, social prescribers, and health workers, or can self-refer directly. After completing the 24-week programme, ongoing support and drop-in sessions remain available to help individuals stay connected and continue building on their success.

For more information about Positive Pathways see https://www.cfirst.org.uk/volunteering/positive-pathways