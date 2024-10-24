Volunteers help Marwell prepare for half-term Halloween fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five volunteers from Barratt Homes’ Southampton Division headed to Marwell Zoo to help with a tidy up ahead of the autumn half-term holiday’s events.

The Barratt team was delighted to get stuck in to make sure everything’s spick and span for Marwell’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’, which offers families and children of all ages a feast of spooky activities from 26th – 31st October.

Marwell Zoo, home to more than 140 exotic and endangered species, is owned by Marwell Wildlife, a global conservation charity which relies solely on income from the zoo and the fundraising efforts of its loyal supporters.

Michelle Duma, Head of Fundraising at Marwell Wildlife, said it was great to have some extra pairs of hands: “There are always jobs to do around the zoo, and we really appreciated the help,” she said. “October half term is one of our busiest times, and it’s important to do things like hedge-trimming and tidying the borders around our enclosures when we get the chance.

Volunteers from Barratt help out at Marwell Zoo.

“Everyone got to work, helping out with a smile and it didn’t take long before the jobs were all done.”

All Barratt employees can take two days a year on full pay to dedicate to volunteering time for worthy projects in the community.

Tamsin Nichols, Marketing Co-ordinator at Barratt Homes, said: “We’re really proud of everyone who gives up their time to help others. Colleagues have allocated their volunteering days to all sorts of activities, from painting drop-in centres for food banks and mental health charities to supporting community exercise classes for older people and much more.

“Volunteering is about putting yourself in others’ shoes, getting that sense of belonging, forging new relationships and gaining valuable skills. And of course, it’s always a great experience.”