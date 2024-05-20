Watercress Line to go back in time at summer event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take a trip down memory lane when The Watercress Line recreates the nostalgia of the 1950s and 1960s at a brand new summer event.

All Change will be celebrating the golden age of vintage vehicles, timeless tunes and the magic of steam train travel at the heritage railway, on 15 and 16 June.

Visitors will travel back in time with train rides on steam and diesel locomotives, along the Watercress Line’s picturesque route throughout the day – with the option to hop on and off at the charming heritage stations. Reminisce about the glamour of classic cars, on show at Ropley Station, while enjoying the swinging sounds of the fabulous Fifties and sensational Sixties, performed by talented singer Stephanie Belle.

Visit the Locomotive Shed at Ropley to get an insight into the fascinating restoration work at the Watercress Line, and vintage clothes fashionistas can shop for a new outfit in the Goods Shed, Alresford.

There will be plenty of activities on offer to younger visitors too, including pottery painting in the West Country Buffet (additional charge); photo fun at The Watercress Line’s selfie station and letting off steam at the locomotive playground.

All activities will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Hot and cold food and drinks can be enjoyed at the West Country Buffet, the T-Junction and Alton Kiosk - and Alresford and Ropley station gift shops will be open for a special memento of the day.

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: "We’re excited to bring the much-loved nostalgia of the 1950s and ‘60s to The Watercress Line for this brand new event.

“Book now for our fantastic All Change weekend on 15 and 16 June and enjoy the sights and sounds of this era when the spirit of change touched everyone’s lives and created an enduring legacy.

“The evolution of road and rail infrastructure sparked a sense of optimism, connecting communities at a speed never experienced before – and fabulous melodies filled the air, symbolising new-found freedom.”