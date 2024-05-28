Waterlooville-based care group joins forces with the Care Workers Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award winning specialist care provider, Cornerstone Healthcare, whose head office and 99-bed home, South Africa Lodge, are based in Waterlooville, is proud to announce its partnership with the Care Workers Charity (CWC), a renowned organisation dedicated to aiding care workers facing financial crises.

Established in 2009, the Care Workers Charity has been a steadfast supporter of current and former care workers, offering vital one-off crisis grants to alleviate financial burdens during times of need. With the ongoing challenges presented by the cost-of-living crisis, the demand for their support in 2023 surged, with a 62% increase in grant applications compared to the previous year which resulted in £1,176,034 being awarded to care workers across the UK.

Cornerstone Healthcare Group's support for the CWC underscores its commitment to the well-being of care workers, recognising their invaluable contributions to society. Through this collaboration, Cornerstone aims to amplify the reach and impact of the CWC's initiatives, ensuring that care workers receive the support they deserve.

"We are delighted to support the Care Workers Charity in their mission to provide crucial assistance to care workers facing unforeseen financial challenges," said Paul Hayes, Chief Executive Officer at Cornerstone Healthcare Group. "At Cornerstone, we deeply appreciate the dedication and compassion demonstrated by care workers every day. By joining forces with the CWC, we hope to contribute to their welfare and express our gratitude for the amazing contribution they make every single day."

