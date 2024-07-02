Waterlooville-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group wins prestigious award
This marks the second consecutive year that Cornerstone has received this esteemed accolade, and it is the group's fourth HealthInvestor Award in the past five years, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in health and social care.
Cornerstone’s central support office and 99 bed service, South Africa Lodge, are both based in Waterlooville.
For nearly 20 years, the HealthInvestor Awards have been celebrating the very best in the health and social care sectors, recognising outstanding achievements and setting the benchmark for quality and innovation. Winning this award once again underscores Cornerstone Healthcare Group's dedication to providing exceptional specialist care and highlights the hard work and dedication of its entire team.
Paul Hayes, CEO of Cornerstone Healthcare Group, expressed his pride and gratitude, stating, "Winning the 'Specialist Care Provider of the Year' award for the second year in a row is an incredible achievement and a true reflection of the passion and commitment of our staff. I am immensely proud of our team, whose tireless dedication and hard work make Cornerstone Healthcare Group a leader in specialist care. Thank you to every member of our staff for their exceptional contributions; this award belongs to all of you."
The HealthInvestor judges commented they were “impressed by Cornerstone’s investment in staff, commitment to constant training for every member of the team and track-record of having no placement fails. They admired that the group has a real focus on delivering successful outcomes for people who have experienced placement breakdown in other settings”.
In addition to this remarkable achievement, Cornerstone Healthcare Group has recently expanded its services with the opening of its fourth service, the 74-bed Cale View in Wincanton. The group is also in the process of building its fifth and sixth services, set to open in Bristol in 2025 and Birmingham in 2026, respectively. These expansions demonstrate Cornerstone's ongoing commitment to meeting the growing needs of communities and enhancing its capacity to provide high-quality care.
