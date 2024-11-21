Waterlooville businessman sponsors ‘sweet and charming’ Guide Dogs pup Ralph

Ian Cunningham of Ovenu Petersfield.

Rob Cunningham of oven cleaning service Ovenu Petersfield is supporting Guide Dogs’ pup Ralph throughout his extensive training programme.

The yellow Golden Retriever/Labrador cross replaces black Lab Selsey, which Ovenu franchisees first began sponsoring in 2021.

However, Selsey developed a slight weakness in one hip which meant she was unable to become a working Guide Dog. Despite the setback, former baker Rob is continuing to support the charity.

Now 18 months old, Ralph, who is described as “sweet and charming”, is working hard with his Guide Dog trainer, learning new skills and perfecting those mastered during the puppy raising stage, including getting on and off public transport, and adapting to busy environments. He’s now used to his training harness and enjoys a daily routine which combines learning, playing, and relaxing.

Rob, from Waterlooville, said: “Guide Dogs is an incredible charity that transforms lives, and I’m proud to support its life-changing work. These dogs offer people with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction, and companionship.

“I'm very grateful to my clients for their continued support, which not only drives my business but allows me to give back by sponsoring this adorable pup!”

Rob launched the business in early 2021 after a spell in hospital fighting the effects of coronavirus inspired him to follow his dream and becoming his own boss. Prior to that he had spent 37 years as a baker, developing sweet bakery treats for high street names including Starbucks, Pret a Manger, Waitrose, and Costa. Ovenu Petersfield covers an area taking in The Meon Valley, Waterlooville, Purbrook, Denmead, West Meon, Whitehill, Liphook, Clanfield, Denmead, and surrounding areas.

Guide Dogs’ CEO Andrew Lennox said: “It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement, and without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.”