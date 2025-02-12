Waterlooville care home to host free dementia advice event

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Waterlooville is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

On Wednesday, February 26, from 11am-12.30pm, Care UK’s Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, Horndean, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two-thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Let’s Talk About Dementia’ session at Pear Tree Court will be led by community dementia expert Abi Gill and will shine a light on some aspects of dementia that are often overlooked, as well as why a loved one might be behaving differently and how to support someone living with the condition. Complimentary refreshments will also be available.

In addition to the event, the Horndean community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “When an older relative starts acting out of character or forgetting things, it can be a worrying time for family members.

“Most people cannot confidently differentiate between signs of old age and symptoms of dementia – nor can they picture leading a meaningful life once diagnosed. We want to change this, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation once again by hosting our own free advice event.

“We’d like to encourage the local community to join us; together, we can build a more dementia-friendly Horndean.”

To find out more about Pear Tree Court, or to book a place at the event, call Customer Relations Manager John Mataruse on 023 9298 6773, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Pear Tree Court is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.