Waterlooville resident marks 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends

By Richard Watkins
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 14:52 BST
Peggy being presented with flowers for he birthdayplaceholder image
Peggy being presented with flowers for he birthday
Family, friends, and staff recently joined together to celebrate the 100th birthday of Peggy Hurst, a resident at The Guinness Partnership’s Independent Living Service in Waterlooville.

Peggy, who has been a Guinness resident for 52 years, enjoyed a party held in celebration of her birthday with food, banners and balloons and everyone wishing her a very happy birthday.

Guinness gifted £50 to cover party expenses and Peggy received a £100 gift card from Guinness to mark this impressive milestone.

Commenting on her birthday Peggy said: “I was so overwhelmed; the party was a lovely thing for The Guinness Partnership to arrange for me. I love living here with such wonderful neighbours.”

Sharon who works for The Guinness and helped organise the party said:“Everyone had such a wonderful day celebrating Peggy’s birthday, she truly is an inspiration to all of us.”

