Waterlooville resident marks 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends
Peggy, who has been a Guinness resident for 52 years, enjoyed a party held in celebration of her birthday with food, banners and balloons and everyone wishing her a very happy birthday.
Guinness gifted £50 to cover party expenses and Peggy received a £100 gift card from Guinness to mark this impressive milestone.
Commenting on her birthday Peggy said: “I was so overwhelmed; the party was a lovely thing for The Guinness Partnership to arrange for me. I love living here with such wonderful neighbours.”
Sharon who works for The Guinness and helped organise the party said:“Everyone had such a wonderful day celebrating Peggy’s birthday, she truly is an inspiration to all of us.”