Waterlooville resident marks 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends

Family, friends, and staff recently joined together to celebrate the 100th birthday of Peggy Hurst, a resident at The Guinness Partnership’s Independent Living Service in Waterlooville.

Peggy, who has been a Guinness resident for 52 years, enjoyed a party held in celebration of her birthday with food, banners and balloons and everyone wishing her a very happy birthday.

Guinness gifted £50 to cover party expenses and Peggy received a £100 gift card from Guinness to mark this impressive milestone.

Commenting on her birthday Peggy said: “I was so overwhelmed; the party was a lovely thing for The Guinness Partnership to arrange for me. I love living here with such wonderful neighbours.”

Sharon who works for The Guinness and helped organise the party said:“Everyone had such a wonderful day celebrating Peggy’s birthday, she truly is an inspiration to all of us.”