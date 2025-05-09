Waterlooville residents celebrate VE Day in style
The coffee morning was organised to honour the bravery and sacrifice made by all those who served our country during the Second World War, and especially to mark the end of the war in Europe on 8 May 1945.
Windsor Court day centre was decorated with red, white and blue bunting and residents particularly enjoyed the sandwiches and scones with jam and cream.
A highlight of the celebrations was provided by one of the residents, who brought her Ukelele band along to play for everyone.
Sharon Turner, from The Guinness Partnership, and who attended the party said: “Holding a party for residents was a wonderful way to mark VE Day, and special thanks go to our Independent Living Adviser, Chrissie Russell, who was a great help in organising the event. The residents had a lovely time celebrating this important anniversary.”
Resident Ellen said: “What a lovely event. We need to do more things like this. Thank you so much.”