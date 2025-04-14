Waterlooville slimmers' 'eggs'-cited to help worthy cause
Consultant Lea says: "I am so proud of my members - every year I put out the request for donations and every year my members amaze me. Our first collection was in 2019 when I was so proud to donate 16 eggs. Here were are in 2025 donating 116 eggs and a bundle of craft activities too!"
Chocolate isn't banned on Slimming World - no food is! But it is something that catches many slimmers out and does need to be eaten in moderation. So it's easy to donate and help others!
This week alone before Easter. Lea's Slimming World members have lost an 'egg-ceptional' 200lb - over 14 stone! This brings the weight loss for 2025 in Lea's groups to 3046lb - over 217 stone!
Here at Slimming World, we understand the need for the physical change to food habits, and can help support you make changes to the way you shop, cook and eat. More importantly, our groups help support you to make the mindset changes necessary to make behavioural change for long term success.
'We know how hard it can be to lose weight' says Lea, an experienced consultant of 10 years, 'it's so much easier with group support, people who understand and will cheer you on'. This is about a healthy, sustainable lifestyle - real results that last, real food and real fun along the way too!
If you'd like to find out more about losing weight with Slimming World, you will find Lea's multi award winning groups at Sacred Heart Church, Waterlooville every Friday & Saturday morning and can contact Lea on 0781 221 0088.