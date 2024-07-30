We need you - celebrate World Animal Day and join our ‘Abseil for Animals’ off the Spinnaker Tower
On Saturday 5th October, join International Animal Rescue and Celebrate World Animal Day and join our ‘Abseil for Animals’ off the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth Hampshire.
Experience an amazing adrenaline rush and take on a 100 metre descent down the side of Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, Spinnaker Tower. With unmissable views across Portsmouth harbour, the Solent and the Isle of Wight, there is no better reason to experience life on the edge!
By taking on this challenge and raising vital sponsorship, you will be helping to protect wildlife and their precious habitats! Together we can make a difference!
Registration Fee: £25
Fundraising Target: £250
To sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/AbseilSpinnaker
