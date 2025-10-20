Whiteley unveils new picnic tables made from recycled plastic

Whiteley has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability with the unveiling of two new picnic benches made entirely from recycled plastic waste otherwise destined for landfill.

The benches, now installed outside Hotel Chocolat and Frankie & Benny’s, have been created using 800kg of recycled plastic, sourced from 16 broken industrial bins that were donated by the shopping centre.

Thanks to an ongoing partnership with south-coast based family business Reformed Plastics, the discarded materials have been given a new lease of life, transformed into durable and fully sustainable new seating for visitors to enjoy.

This follows on from the success of Whiteley’s giant rainbow chair, installed in the summer of 2024 and made from thousands of donated bottle tops. The chair has proved a firm favourite spot for visitors to climb on and capture a photo.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: “We’re always looking for ways to make Whiteley a place where the community can come together and enjoy spending time, whilst also doing our bit for the planet.

“Following the success of our spectacular giant rainbow chair, these new benches are another great example of how recycled materials can be turned into something both useful and long-lasting. They not only represent our ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact but also create more welcoming spaces for families and friends to relax.”

To explore the full list of offers and to plan your visit to Whiteley, go to: https://www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk.