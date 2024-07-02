Why we should watch the Euros in School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article was written by Rory, Seth and Connor from Castle View Academy as part of the Portsmouth Youth News project.

Why we think schools should let us watch the euros :

1. It is supporting our county patriotically.

2. Kids could learn of of the countries that are playing and learn their language or find were they are on a map so it could be for learning causes to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

3. The teachers could use the timings of these games to put them on a break or lunch so people have the opportunity to watch it.

5. And as schools have just finished tests we should get a reward for the work we have done.

One good quote

'i think it's a really good idea for children to watch football and sport because it gives all kids a chance a sense of community to come together to support there country it also gives some children an inside in why football is so popular and why theyll get exited about a new sport.