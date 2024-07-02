Why we should watch the Euros in School
Why we think schools should let us watch the euros :
1. It is supporting our county patriotically.
2. Kids could learn of of the countries that are playing and learn their language or find were they are on a map so it could be for learning causes to.
3. The teachers could use the timings of these games to put them on a break or lunch so people have the opportunity to watch it.
5. And as schools have just finished tests we should get a reward for the work we have done.
One good quote
'i think it's a really good idea for children to watch football and sport because it gives all kids a chance a sense of community to come together to support there country it also gives some children an inside in why football is so popular and why theyll get exited about a new sport.
In conclusion it is a good idea to let kids watch footb all as it benefits all things whether it's learning getting better at football, it covers all corners.
