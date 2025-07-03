Wickham in World War Two Free exhibition
There will be exhibits on Wickham and Knowle’s fighting men and also on the Home Front including the Land Army, the wartime fire brigade and the Home Guard.
There were VE Day celebrations in Wickham Square too and you can also listen to wartime memories from local residents and see a display of WW2 model planes.
Old press cuttings, photos from the Stan Woodford collection and the 1840 full size Tithe Map will also be on display. Our thanks to Hampshire County Councillor Stallard for her support for the exhibition.
We would love more stories and information from you - did you have a relative in the Home Guard or any of the other Home Front services or memories of wartime Wickham and Knowle?