Wickham in World War Two Free exhibition

Come along to a free exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ day on Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th July between 11.00 -4.00 at Wickham Community Centre, Mill Lane, Wickham PO17 5AL Find out who the “Beverley Babes” were, what a “blacker bombard” was and how a Wickham farmer and Britains’s first black land army recruit took on the Ministry and won!

There will be exhibits on Wickham and Knowle’s fighting men and also on the Home Front including the Land Army, the wartime fire brigade and the Home Guard.

Wickaham Home Guard

There were VE Day celebrations in Wickham Square too and you can also listen to wartime memories from local residents and see a display of WW2 model planes.

Old press cuttings, photos from the Stan Woodford collection and the 1840 full size Tithe Map will also be on display. Our thanks to Hampshire County Councillor Stallard for her support for the exhibition.

We would love more stories and information from you - did you have a relative in the Home Guard or any of the other Home Front services or memories of wartime Wickham and Knowle?