Wildflower Turf Ltd. launches revolutionary Enhance Wildflower Biodiversity product range

Wildflower Turf Ltd. has launched Enhance Wildflower Biodiversity, an innovative range of products designed to enhance existing wildflower spaces and meet the growing demands for biodiversity preservation.

Enhance Wildflower Biodiversity provides tailored solutions to address the specific challenges faced by landscape architects, developers and landscape contractors, offering a cost-effective and efficient approach to acquiring Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) Units.

Made with premium seeds, the product range utilises a scientifically designed substrate containing only natural ingredients. This innovative substrate optimises seed growth, achieving up to 93% germination rates. It also significantly reduces the establishment time to fully flowering species, from 3-5 years for traditional oversowing of seed to a mere 3-18 months (depending on time of install). Each product in the range is meticulously crafted with UK native seeds; grown, harvested and cold stored onsite, ensuring the highest standards of quality and viability.

James Hewetson-Brown, Managing Director of Wildflower Turf Ltd, said: "The Enhance Wildflower Biodiversity range is a game-changer for biodiversity enhancement projects.

“Our goal is to provide a streamlined, effective, and scientifically backed solution that supports our clients in their commitment to improving biodiversity.

“By focusing on enhancing existing grassland spaces, we offer an approach that is both time-efficient and cost-effective, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable environment."

Key Features of the Enhance Wildflower Biodiversity Range:

Premium Seed Quality: Superior germination rates of up to 93%, far exceeding traditional methods.

Rapid Establishment: Achieve fully established meadows within 3-18 months, compared to 3-5 years when using traditional seeding methods.

BNG Facilitator: Helps meet Biodiversity Net Gain requirements by enriching existing habitats with UK native species.

Chemical-Free: 100% natural ingredients ensure environmental safety.

UK Developed and Grown: All products are cultivated and rigorously tested in the UK.

Enhance Products include:

Enhance Bees: Aimed at combating the decline of bee populations with a mix of nectar-rich species.

Enhance Butterflies: Supports butterfly and moth species with year-round sustenance.

Enhance Birds: Provides diverse food sources for garden birds from spring through to winter.

Enhance Grass Control: Optimises conditions for Yellow Rattle to suppress dominant grasses and rebalance species-rich meadows.

Enhance Bespoke: Customised solutions tailored to specific project needs and environmental conditions.

Each product is designed to be easy to use, with detailed sowing instructions ensuring optimal results. The Enhance Wildflower Biodiversity range not only supports biodiversity but also offers a practical solution for developers and landscapers to achieve their environmental goals.

For further information, please contact: Wildflower Turf Ltd. Phone: 01256 771222 Email: [email protected] or visit https://wildflowerturf.co.uk/