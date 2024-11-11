Wimborne Care Home residents honour the fallen on Remembrance Day

By Zoe Freeman
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:45 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:32 BST
Wimborne Care Home in Hayling Island commemorated Remembrance Day on Sunday 10 November.

They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at 11am. As well as marking Remembrance Day by wearing poppies and watching the televised service from The Cenotaph, residents took part in many local events

Starting the weekend by heading to the famous Fort nelson for their play that was created in honour of this day about world war 1 but most importantly we actually all joined together with staff and volunteers to take residents to actually walk in the parade on Hayling island with service men and women from the Army, scouts, British legion and many more groups we then watched the service at our local memorial and for many of us it was an honour to be a part of this important day and brought so many emotions. We then all headed back for traditional cream tea and spoke about what this really means to many of us. We listened to war time songs, read war poems and spoke about their experience during the war.

Bob a resident at Wimborne Care Home said: “It is very important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive and that we also think about those involved in conflicts around the world today.”

Army serviceman Alex visits 100 year old veteran
Army serviceman Alex visits 100 year old veteran

Sarah Peach General Manager at Wimborne Care Home said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark Remembrance Day and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.

Wimborne is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals Wimborne provides residential care & respite care.

