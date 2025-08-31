With Charlie deployed overseas and confidence low Abbie found strength in slimming world

For Abbie age 35 weight has always been a shadow trailing behind her. A label she never asked for but was given early on.

With her Charlie deployed , confidence low Abbie found her strength with slimming world.

For Abbie age 35 , weight has always been a shadow trailing behind her — a label she never asked for but was given early on. “I’ve always been called a big girl,” she shares, “and after having Charlotte, it felt like I was gaining weight with every mouthful.” Her confidence was at rock bottom, and the thought of her upcoming wedding filled her with dread instead of joy. “All I could picture was Charlie looking handsome in our wedding photos… and me looking like a whale.”

But something shifted this year. With Charlie who’s in the navy deployed for eight months and due home beginning of December and a wedding date set, Abbie decided enough was enough. “I was done moaning about it. I had to do something.” Charlie, ever supportive, found Emma’s Slimming World group held at his rugby club in Portsmouth — a familiar place that felt safe. With nerves rattling and confidence low, Abbie joined in late March weighing 18st 4lb. “I had to have my hand held to come to group,” she admits. Walking through those doors was so very scary.

Abbie with 3 stone gone

That first meeting changed everything. “I met Emma and instantly felt she genuinely wanted to help me . Her friendliness and support reminded me of my mother-in-law and is one of my biggest cheerleaders every week with so much support .” Week by week, Abbie found her voice. She began speaking up, taking part, and slowly, her confidence began to bloom.

With Charlie away and three children to care for, the journey hasn’t been easy. But her kids have become her cheerleaders — scanning food labels with one of slimming worlds many tools with your membership , picking recipes, and helping her keep temptation out of the house but nothing is forbidden . “They’ve really gotten on board,” she says proudly.

But the real lifeline? Her Slimming World group and all the members . “It’s not just about weight loss — it’s for my sanity. Sometimes it’s the only time I get out of the house apart from work.”

Now, just months later, Abbie is on the brink of her 3st award with only 1lb to go . Her goal is 11st, and while there’s still a way to go, she’s walking taller. “I feel so much stronger in my confidence,” she says. With 12 weeks until Charlie returns, she’s aiming to lose another stone or even more— and she knows he’ll be amazed when he sees her. Charlie who is in the navy is due home in December and the couple plan to marry with a magical Christmas theme later in that month.

Abbie with Charlie before he was deployed overseas seas

For the first time in a long time, Abbie is excited. Excited to pick an outfit for homecoming. Excited to feel beautiful on her wedding day. And most of all, excited to celebrate the woman she’s becoming — one step, one meal, one moment at a time.

