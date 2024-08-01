Wittering Women's Institute knits vibrant post box topper to raise awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a heart-warming display of community spirit and creativity, the local Wittering Women’s Institute (WI) has knitted a vibrant post box topper to adorn a post box in the heart of East Wittering village.

This initiative aims to raise awareness and support for My Sisters’ House to help improve the welfare and wellbeing of women across the UK.

Founded in 2014, My Sisters’ House serves as a crucial resource for self-identifying women in the region. With hubs located in the Arun District and Chichester, the charity provides vital support to women, helping them to reduce their risk of domestic abuse and aiding in their recovery. Through programmes such as the Thrive Employability programme, My Sisters’ House empowers women to achieve their goals in employment, education and training, fostering a path towards a brighter future.

The post box topper is not only a testament to the skill and dedication of the Wittering Women’s Institute but also a symbol of solidarity and support for women in need. The topper, adorned with Goodwood Racecourse colours of red, yellow and purple, features a champagne bottle, a jockey hat, strawberries, hearts and bunting to celebrate the upcoming Markel Magnolia Cup on Thursday 1st August 2024 – the most prestigious charity race run in the UK that sees inspirational women race down Goodwood Racecourse's home straight for the opening race at Qatar Goodwood Festival. The WI from the South of West Sussex have also put-up decorative bunting in train stations and villages in the surrounding area to celebrate the occasion.

This exciting event will feature leading women from various fields, including business, sport, fashion, and media, who will compete in one of the most thrilling horseracing events of the year. These riders, though not professional jockeys, embody resilience and determination, challenging traditional perceptions of women in sport.

In a modern twist, the post box topper includes a QR code, enabling locals to easily access information about My Sisters’ House online. By scanning the code, community members can learn more about the charity’s mission, services, and how they can contribute to this essential cause through donations.

Avril Robinson, Acting CEO of My Sisters’ House, said: “We are incredibly proud of the Wittering Women’s Institute for their beautiful creation and their support in raising awareness of our national charity. This post box topper is a vibrant reminder of the strength and solidarity within our community, and it will undoubtedly help us in our mission to support women in need.”

Kim Pettengale, President of the Wittering Women’s Institute, said: “We are delighted to contribute to such a meaningful cause by knitting this post box topper. It's a wonderful way to bring attention to the vital work done by My Sisters’ House in supporting women in our community. We hope that this colourful creation will not only bring a smile to people's faces but also inspire them to learn more about the charity and how they can help make a difference. The Markel Magnolia Cup is a brilliant celebration of women's resilience and determination, and we are proud to be part of this initiative."

James Crespi, Director of Goodwood Racecourse, said: “We are thrilled to support My Sisters’ House through our upcoming charity horserace, the Markel Magnolia Cup. The vibrant post box topper created by the Wittering Women’s Institute is a beautiful tribute to the strength and resilience of women, both in sport and in our communities. This event is not just about the excitement of the race, but about raising awareness and funds for a cause that is close to our hearts. We encourage everyone to join us, learn more about My Sisters’ House and contribute to their vital work."

The post box topper will remain in place throughout the horseracing event season. Community members and visitors are encouraged to visit the post box, admire the topper, and scan the QR code to learn more about how they can support My Sisters’ House.

Fundraising has now begun for the 2024 Markel Magnolia Cup via Just Giving here.

Tickets, dining and hospitality are on sale for the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which takes place from 30 July to 3 August. Visit Goodwood.com or call 01243 755055 to find out more.