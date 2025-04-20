Wombling around Langstone Harbour

It was a perfect day for our rowers as they headed to all corners of Langstone Harbour armed with bin bags, gloves and litter grabbers. Their mission was to clean the beaches and pathways around the harbour before the summer. In total 30 rowers took part in a bid to win the coveted Wombles Cup, the reward for collecting the biggest haul of rubbish. Second place is awarded for the most unusual rubbish.
A phenomenal amount of litter was collected ranging from 8 bags of small plastic items to building materials and bicycles. The tricky part of the day is transporting these items back to base in a 15 foot rowing boat for judging!