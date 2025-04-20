Wombling around Langstone Harbour

By yvonne adams
Contributor
Published 20th Apr 2025, 17:18 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
On Saturday, April 12 the gig rowers from Tudor Sailing Club took to the water for their annual Wombles Cup event. Rowers of all ability set off on a hunt to gather rubbish from the fore shore and areas around Langstone Harbour and Farlington Marshes

It was a perfect day for our rowers as they headed to all corners of Langstone Harbour armed with bin bags, gloves and litter grabbers. Their mission was to clean the beaches and pathways around the harbour before the summer. In total 30 rowers took part in a bid to win the coveted Wombles Cup, the reward for collecting the biggest haul of rubbish. Second place is awarded for the most unusual rubbish.

A phenomenal amount of litter was collected ranging from 8 bags of small plastic items to building materials and bicycles. The tricky part of the day is transporting these items back to base in a 15 foot rowing boat for judging!

Stuck in the mud with a tricky load

1. Contributed

Stuck in the mud with a tricky load Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Farlington Marshes

2. Contributed

Farlington Marshes Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Bicycles and a surf board were among the more unusual items collected

3. Contributed

Bicycles and a surf board were among the more unusual items collected Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The winners

4. Contributed

The winners Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:Langstone Harbour
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice