Woodlea Primary School shows off new library and facilities after £100,000 development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Woodlea Primary School in Bordon has unveiled new facilities after a six-figure, nine-month long development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They included a renovated library, cloakroom, and new resources, including 60 new iPads provided by the University of Chichester Academy Trust, who are already working with the school. Woodlea will be officially joining the Trust in the spring term of this year.

To celebrate these wonderful additions to the school, bestselling environmental author Ellie Jackson visited Woodlea to officially open the library. She also treated each class to a special reading of her fabulous books in the new library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children learnt about the animals featured in Ellie’s books and the challenges they face. Through her books, Ellie hopes to instil a sense of wonder and responsibility for the natural world, encouraging young readers to act for a more sustainable future.

The new mural at Woodlea's library

The school - which is under changed leadership after the arrival of new headteacher Abigail Oliver last year - has now officially opened its renovated facilities.

Parents and carers have until the deadline of 15th January to apply for their children to join Woodlea in September 2025. Applications can be made here.

Woodlea has also refreshed facilities across the school, including a renovated classroom, outdoor area, and key stage 2 cloakroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, the renovations of both the library and other areas across the school cost around £100,000, marking a new chapter for the improved Woodlea.

Woodlea pupils

Further improvements and maintenance will also be coming this term because of the school joining the University of Chichester Academy Trust, including a new sensory area.

The new library features over 2000 new books and a stunning bespoke mural featuring quotes from favourite stories chosen by children and staff. Woodlea was recognised for its innovative design and is Grade II listed.

The renovated cloakroom features a new historical timeline mural, charting British history from the Romans right through to the modern day to help children learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library is themed around nature, animals, and the environment, with the mural also featuring pictures of woodland creatures, including foxes, birds, and insects.

Woodlea school's new library

The school, which is in a forest, chose to theme the new library around nature and woodland to chime with Woodlea’s beautiful surroundings.

Pupils at Woodlea are encouraged to spend time outdoors and in nature and are also given woodland classes with activities including den building, bird spotting and woodland safety.

Headteacher at Woodlea, Abigail Oliver, said: “I’m delighted our new library is such a hit with our pupils and I’m sure this will help encourage the love of reading which we are so passionate about here at Woodlea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new library and facilities mark a new chapter for the school. Last year when I had the chance to join Woodlea I couldn’t resist joining a school where I knew I could make a big difference.

“It’s fitting for Woodlea that our new library is themed around nature and the outdoors, and I look forward to seeing our children there in the new school term.

“Together with our new curriculum, these developments represent huge improvements at Woodlea which will help give every pupil here the education they deserve.”