Work starts on new phases of homes at Whiteley Meadows

Construction has started on two new phases at Vistry Group’s Whiteley Meadows development in North Whiteley.

Vistry Southern has planning permission to build 482 new homes within parcel nine of the North Whiteley Urban Extension – a new neighbourhood being progressed by a consortium of developers which is planned to deliver 3,500 new homes.

Vistry has begun work within this new land parcel, which lies in the north-eastern part of the wider development, to build 79 homes for sale under its Bovis Homes brand and 55 homes under its Linden Homes brand. More than half of the 482 properties will be provided as affordable homes available through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

A range of two, three and four-bedroom houses are currently available to reserve elsewhere at Whiteley Meadows under Vistry’s Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes brands, including a choice of shared ownership properties.

A computer-generated image of the Richmond house type at Vistry’s Whiteley Meadows development in North Whiteley.

To date, the housebuilder has received detailed planning permission for more than 1,500 homes across 13 land parcels at North Whiteley.

Melanie Richards, sales and marketing director at Vistry Southern, said: “Construction is progressing very well here at Whiteley Meadows where we have started work on two new phases of much-needed housing.

“These homes will prove to be a welcome addition to the collection of properties we are already delivering on other parcels at Whiteley Meadows, which have been selling well. This strong demand is due in no small part to the fact that this is an attractive and sustainable development.

“The build programme at Whiteley Meadows should see us hand over the keys to the first residents on parcel nine in early 2025. It will be lovely to welcome new homeowners onto what is already a well-established and thriving community with its own distinct identity.”

There’s currently a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Whiteley Meadows, with a 50 per cent share in a three-bedroom Bovis Homes property available from £195,000, a 50 per cent share in a three-bedroom Countryside Homes property from £205,000 and a choice of four-bedroom houses for sale with Linden Homes from £515,000.

For more information about the new homes at Whiteley Meadows visit lindenhomes.co.uk, bovishomes.co.uk or countrysidehomes.com.