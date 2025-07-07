Working with the waves to save Bridport Harbour

Specialist ground engineering firm Geobear has completed emergency stabilisation works at Bridport Harbour in Dorset. The work, carried out in coordination with tidal cycles over a three week period in June 2025, resolved critical structural deterioration behind Harbour Walls A and B, ensuring continued protection from coastal erosion and enabling safe public access.

Bridport Harbour is an important feature of the town’s coastal infrastructure, supporting both flood defence and year-round pedestrian and tourist activity. Over time, the harbour suffered from significant ground movement, with long-reported issues including vertical and horizontal cracking and subsidence beneath the harbour wall footings. These conditions led to partial closures in both 2023 and 2024.

The site is underpinned by soft silts and clays, which were gradually weakened by tidal action and void formation. An earlier emergency repair in March 2024 involved the installation of steel sheet piles and granular fill. However, ongoing erosion continued to destabilise the structure, necessitating urgent intervention before final wall-strengthening designs could be implemented.

Dorset Council appointed WSP, a leading environmental consultancy, to identify an appropriate interim solution. Traditional options, such as excavation and reconstruction, were considered but ultimately ruled out due to excessive disruption, extended construction timelines and environmental sensitivity.

Geobear delivered a non-invasive ground improvement programme using geopolymer injection that stabilised the sub-base beneath and behind the harbour walls. The approach involved injecting expansive geopolymer resin on a 1-metre grid through the tarmac promenade and directly into seabed-level wall foundations during low tide windows.

“The settlement was getting really noticeable. We came up with this solution after a presentation by Geobear, one that caused less disturbance for the residents and shop owners. Crucially, we were able to do this at a time when tourism in highest in the area.”

“We considered many options, but this one met the area’s needs. It allowed us to stabilise the ground without having to dismantle the wall. This solution was one of the best things for the kiosks and the town’s residents,” said Cllr. Jon Andrews, Dorset Council’s Cabinet Member for Place Services.

The project was completed within a three-to-four-week timeframe, significantly faster than the ten to fourteen weeks estimated for conventional repair methods. The works were delivered with minimal public access disruption and without requiring full harbour closure.

The materials used were approved as environmentally safe, leachate-free, and rapid curing, critical for works near aquatic environments. Crucially, this approach is less carbon intensive than traditional excavation work.

Andrews commented, “Bridport Harbour plays a vital role in our local economy, supporting tourism, leisure and commercial activity. It was essential to find a solution that respected our environmental goals while providing immediate safety and long-term value to our residents.”

Geobear infrastructure director Paul Garthwaite said, “By targeting voids beneath and behind the harbour wall with precision injection, we strengthened the structure from the inside out, extending its life and ensuring it remains safe and functional while long-term plans are finalised.”

