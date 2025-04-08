World War 1 Remembrance Centre seeks volunteers for two key roles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trustees of the World War 1 Remembrance Centre in Portsmouth are seeking volunteers to take on two crucial new roles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They plan to recruit two co-ordinators, one for for events and and the other for fundraising, to give the popular free museum a big boost.

Visitor numbers have grown appreciably since the centre moved into Bastion No6 in Hilsea Lines 13 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a drive is on to increase footfall yet further. And Charlie Gandar, chairman of the centre’s board of trustees, says the two new appointments will be key to the success of that initiative.

The World War 1 Remembrance Centre at Hilsea

‘We are looking for motivated unpaid volunteers to take on these positions’ he said.

‘The Remembrance Centre is totally reliant on charitable donations and income from fundraising events and we need two suitable people to take on these challenging but very enjoyable roles.’

He said that the successful candidates would each take charge of a team of volunteers to achieve their goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘No formal qualifications are required but a strong desire to succeed is essential. Hours of working will be based around what suits the successful candidates and there are no formal work timings or locations.

‘A good working knowledge of social media platforms is desirable for the fundraising co-ordinator as a lot of our fundraising will be conducted through these mediums. And an impeccable level of integrity is a must.’

Mr Gandar said the trustees would welcome disabled applicants. He added that successful candidates would be subject to a DBS check.

Anyone wishing to apply should phone the centre on 02392 798751 to arrange an interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World War 1 Remembrance Centre, located at the northern end of the Airport Service Road in Hilsea, is housed in one of the historic brick-built forts that formed a defensive ring around Portsmouth.

The once-derelict Victorian building has been transformed since Portsmouth City Council helped centre founder Charles Haskell find a new home as the museum outgrew its previous base at Fort Widley.

The centre is now run by a charity formed by Charles, a former bank official who lives in Paulsgrove.

Throughout the year, thecentre opens from 11am to 2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrance is free, as is parking and the guided tours conducted by volunteers at the museum. These include young people on work experience or following a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award course. For those travelling by train, Hilsea Station is a short stroll away.

Visitors are able to wander around what is now a huge collection of artefacts and stories from World War 1.