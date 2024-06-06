Year 7 Bay House Stars Shine Through GoBeyond Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

King's Academy Bay House Schools' GoBeyond program witnesses remarkable success! Year 7 students opted into this voluntary program, going above and beyond academics to make a positive impact. From serving their community to mastering new skills, these young stars are well on their way to becoming well-rounded individuals

Year 7 students at Bay House School are proving themselves as rising stars through their participation in the GoBeyond award, a unique program designed to nurture well-rounded individuals prepared for the future. This prestigious award goes beyond academics, encouraging students to embrace new experiences, develop essential skills, and leave a positive footprint on their community.

"GoBeyond is more than just an award," emphasises Mr Benedict Placidi, Teacher at Bay House School. "It's about empowering our students to become confident, compassionate, and responsible citizens who can thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Students participating in GoBeyond have dedicated themselves to a variety of service projects, fostering a sense of social responsibility and empathy. They've tackled litter around Gosport in community clean-ups, promoting environmental awareness. Their kindness extended to local primary schools, where they shared their knowledge and passion for learning by reading to younger students, encouraging them to embrace education. Additionally, they created informative presentations about life at secondary school, helping young minds prepare for the transition. Their dedication even reached those in hospitals, with students crafting heartfelt cards to bring a smile to patients' faces.

Beyond serving the community, GoBeyond also encourages personal growth. Students have diligently pursued learning new skills, exploring their interests and talents. While the specifics may vary, this exploration fosters curiosity, perseverance, and a love for lifelong learning.

The excitement culminates in a challenging camping trip. This overnight adventure pushes students outside their comfort zones, fostering resilience, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. As they brave the elements and test their adaptability, they forge stronger friendships and build confidence in their abilities.

The GoBeyond award ceremony on July 17th will be a momentous occasion, celebrating the achievements of these exceptional Year 7 students. Their dedication to service, exploration, and self-discovery are a testament to the program's success. Bay House School takes immense pride in nurturing these young leaders and fostering their potential to become responsible and future-ready individuals.

"The GoBeyond award empowers students to make a genuine difference in the world," shares Mr Benedict Placidi , Coordinator of the GoBeyond program at Bay House School. "We are incredibly proud of their commitment, resilience, and the positive impact they've made on themselves and their community."

