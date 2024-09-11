Youth Charity sends out appeal to Horndean community in hope of opening a third centre
As you may have already heard The King’s Arms Youth Charity has been exploring opportunities to open a new youth project in the heart of Horndean, to serve young people aged 11-18 years.
The King’s Arms (often abbreviated to “KA”) has been in existence for 25 years, working initially in Petersfield, and for 5 years now also in Alton, providing youth clubs and mentoring services, support for young carers, young people with learning difficulties, and much more. We work predominantly from our two youth centres and in local schools. We are proud to have made a huge impact in young people’s lives. You can find out more about KA and our vision and values from our website: www.thekingsarms.org.uk .
Following a call from the local community in the ‘Southern Parishes’ of East Hampshire - including the schools and district and parish councils- KA have been exploring how we might extend this vital work into the Horndean area. We have found what we believe would be the ideal location: The Old Library on Five Heads Road. It is close enough to Horndean Technology College, has enough space for the work we do, and has lots of other benefits. The building has been empty for at least three years. KA would want to keep the basic exterior look of the building whilst putting it to an exciting new use.
KA can organise the project, but needs the local community to provide funds, volunteers and ‘contributions in kind’ to make this succeed for local youth. We can seek some grant funding from local and national organisations, but that will not be enough to deliver the whole dream. To update you, this is the current situation:
The building is owned by Hampshire County Council, who have declined to sell direct to KA, or lease it to us, and instead decided to put it on the market once again, to maximise their income. Earlier this year we successfully got the building designated as an “Asset of Community Value”, which gained some limited time for us to explore the level of interest, but that time is now running out - we have been given until 7th October to put in an offer.
Although The King’s Arms is experienced in delivering youth work, it is not currently in a position to purchase the building ourselves, nor fund running the youth services, so we are aiming to gather together whoever will help, in supporters, donors and community partners for the sake of our young people.
On 7th October the County Council will consider any new bid we can make alongside bids from other interested parties.
