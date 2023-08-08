Data analysis from recipe box provider, HelloFresh, ranked farmers markets in the UK by how often they occur each month, how long the markets last, number of trade stalls and online ratings.

Winchester Farmers’ Market came out on top after beating opposition in Taunton, Edinburgh and Blackheath following research carried out by food experts.

A Hampshire famers market was ranked best in the UK by HelloFresh

Mimi Morley, senior chef at HelloFresh, said: “What can you buy at a farmers market? Typically, farmers markets sell a huge variety of meats, fruit and vegetables. This is because it’s fresh produce grown and nurtured in the UK and picked by the highest quality producers before heading to the market.

“If you’re a vegetarian, looking for high quality, fresh produce from the farmers markets, then I highly recommend making a vegetable tagine. This dish can be jam packed full of flavour and tastes even better knowing its ingredients were grown by UK farmers.