Hampshire farmers’ market ranked as best in UK to explore with family during summer holidays

A Hampshire farmers’ market has been ranked as the best across the country to explore with your family during the summer holidays.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST

Data analysis from recipe box provider, HelloFresh, ranked farmers markets in the UK by how often they occur each month, how long the markets last, number of trade stalls and online ratings.

Winchester Farmers’ Market came out on top after beating opposition in Taunton, Edinburgh and Blackheath following research carried out by food experts.

A Hampshire famers market was ranked best in the UK by HelloFreshA Hampshire famers market was ranked best in the UK by HelloFresh
Mimi Morley, senior chef at HelloFresh, said: “What can you buy at a farmers market? Typically, farmers markets sell a huge variety of meats, fruit and vegetables. This is because it’s fresh produce grown and nurtured in the UK and picked by the highest quality producers before heading to the market.

“If you’re a vegetarian, looking for high quality, fresh produce from the farmers markets, then I highly recommend making a vegetable tagine. This dish can be jam packed full of flavour and tastes even better knowing its ingredients were grown by UK farmers.

“Some of the finest meat cuts can be found amongst the trade stands. So, why not make a succulent sirloin steak with your favourite sauce and chips. Or make a classic chicken roast dinner when you head back home from the market.”

