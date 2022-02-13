The trail is part of a day of free activities being put on as a taster for this year’s Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics in May.

Kids will be able to get crafty and make the mask or helmet of their favourite superhero or get creative and design their own with whatever superpowers they choose at Portsmouth Guildhall on Tuesday, February 22, 10am-2pm.

Plus, have your photo taken with one of GoGeek Events CIC’s amazing superhero cosplayers.

Victoria Park will be site for the Flotsam and Jetsam Trail, where families can solve the clues and perhaps win a VR headset on February 22, 2022

There is no need to book but people are advised to register their interest in advance on the Facebook event here.

Then join Seekers Create to become a superhero in the war on waste and follow their Flotsam and Jetsam trail around nearby Victoria Park to decode a secret message and learn how you can tackle plastic pollution in the city. Plus, there is even the chance to win an Oculus VR headset.

The Portsmouth Comic Con team will also be on hand to tell you more about the largest comic con of its kind which is coming to Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday-Sunday, May 7-8, featuring the best in comics, film, TV and pop-culture entertainment.

With some of the greatest artists and writers in the industry, alongside stars of the screen and the wonderful world of cosplay there will be gaming, VR, live FX, panels, displays, workshops, exhibitions, steampunk and merch plus special features for 2022, an immersive Star Wars walk-through experience, a celebration of female superheroes and a world of witchcraft and wizardry.

Find out more about Portsmouth Comic Con and the free February half-term taster activities at portsmouthcomiccon.com.

