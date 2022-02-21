Unlike other Wordle alternatives such as Absurdle and Lewdle, Worldle is not about guessing a hidden word.

Worldle will test your geography skills and was created by Twitter user @teuteuf in late January.

But how do you play the game and what are the rules?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is Worldle?

Worldle allows players to show off their geography knowledge to work out which territory or country is being displayed via a silhouette.

Is Worldle similar to Wordle?

How to play and what are the rules?

Players will need to figure out which country is on display in six guesses or less when they play Worldle.

Unlike the famous word game Wordle, you do not need to name the country and see which letters are correct.

Instead, players need to work it out through its location.

For example, if you guess Belgium as your first answer and it is incorrect, the game will tell you how far away the answer is in either kilometers or miles.

You can change the distance preference in the settings.

If you guess incorrectly, the game will also tell you which direction the country is in (north, east, south, west) and the proximity of your guess from the target country.

If your proximity is only 10%, it means your guess was far off but if it is 90%, you are much closer to the correct answer.

Users then need to keep playing within the six guesses to work out the answer.

Many may be able to guess the country just by the silhouette but the game has the option to remove this feature, or it can randomly rotate with each guess to make the game more challenging.

Is the game free?

Worldle is free to play online and the game contains no adverts for uninterrupted gaming.

This means that the game has no secret ad trackers like Wordle which came into effect when The New York Times took over ownership, according to The Metro.

Originally Wordle was completely free but since The New York Times took over in January, they have started adding trackers from both The New York Times website and data collecting sites that send your data to third-party companies such as Oracle and Google.

What is the answer to today's Worldle 31?

Today is Worldle 31 – if you were unsuccessful in getting the answer, we have the solution here.

Spoiler warning….

The answer for Worldle 31 is Sweden.

