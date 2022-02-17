Millions of gamers from around the world have been taking part in Wordle as they attempt to guess the word of the day.

But sometimes, the words can be tricky to work out or lost in translation due to the game's US origins.

Wordle is a free brainteaser game where players need to guess the five-letter word in six attempts.

For example, on February 9 the answer to Wordle 235 was 'humor' which is the American English way to spell 'humour'.

To help Wordle players on their quest to increase their streak, we have put together a list of some of the best start words to use to help with the guessing game.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the best word to start with on Wordle?

Deciding which start word to use for Wordle is often the hardest part of playing the word game, but there is help and advice out there to help you succeed.

Countdown's Susie Dent spoke to Metro about the best words to use as she recommended using five-letter words that contain plenty of vowels.

She said: 'The letter 'e' is the most frequently used word in the English language. You’ve also got 't' and 'r' and 'm'. I think the most common letters at the beginning of words are 't', 'w', 'd', 'a', and 'o'.'

Whereas the creator and co-presenter of Pointless, Richard Osman, stated that he starts every round with the same word.

He told BBC Radio 2: 'I often start with the word 'aline' which is not a word it would ever be – because it’s too obscure – but it’s got three vowels in it and an L and an N, which is quite useful as well, it’s got an E in a very good place.'

Here's a list of five-letter words that contain plenty of vowels:

-Adieu

-Alien

-Audio

-Irate

-Later

-Ouija

-Peace

-Quote

-Raise

-Ready

-Roast

-Spade

-Spoil

-Trial

-Water

-Weary

What are the worst words to start with?

There are also many five-letter words that you should not start a round of Wordle with.

These words include the likes of 'Jazzy' which is consonant heavy.

To crack the answer and win the game, it is best to start with words that have as many vowels as possible.

If you are yet to play today’s round of Wordle, please see here.

